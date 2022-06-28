From fireworks and ringing bells to barbecues and ice cream socials, the Monadnock Region is gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.
Here's a look at some of the Independence Day celebrations throughout the area:
Keene
The Keene SwampBats plans to hold its annual Independence Eve game on Sunday, July 3. Yard games and face painting will be available during the game, followed by a fireworks display at the end of the end of the contest.
The following morning, the 20th annual 4 on the 4th Road Race will kick off Independence Day in Keene. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Railroad Square in Keene and will be four miles "out and back," according to the race sign-up page. Participants can choose either to run or walk the distance, with walkers beginning at 7:30 a.m. and runners starting at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit Pathways for Keene, a local volunteer-based nonprofit promoting the development and maintenance of non-motorized transportation in the city.
Swanzey
Children and families are invited to Mount Caesar Union Library's annual bell ringing at 11:30 a.m. on July 4, a tradition included in the library's 1885 deed which states "the boys of the neighborhood" may ring the bell on the Fourth of July. The library honors the spirit of the deed by welcoming all children, regardless of gender.
Alstead
Alstead's fifth annual Fourth of July celebration will be held at 5 Mechanic St. on July 4. The free event will feature a large barbecue, lawn games and music. The BYOB celebration will have fireworks at sundown.
Antrim
The Antrim Historical Society will be holding a gathering at the Bandstand on Jameson Avenue on July 4. The event begins at 9 a.m. with a performance by Yankee Doodle and the Dandies. After a 9:30 a.m. raising of the colors, members of the society will read the Declaration of Independence.
Hinsdale
Hinsdale's Night Before the Fourth event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the soccer field off Brattleboro Road on Sunday, July 3. The celebration will include games, vendors, music, food and fireworks. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Parking is $5 at Hinsdale High School with handicap and senior citizen parking at the town pool.
Jaffrey
The Village Improvement Society, Jaffrey Historical Society and the Meetinghouse Committee are hosting a reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 at noon at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse at 15 Laban Ainsworth Way. An ice cream social will be held in the horse sheds behind the Meetinghouse following the reading. The free event will be held rain or shine.
Rindge
Rindge's Family Fun Festival is returning to the town common on July 1. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the event will include lawn games, food and prizes. Fireworks from Atlas Pyrotechnics, a Jaffrey-based fireworks display company, will start at sunset, according to the town recreation department.
Peterborough
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture plans to hold its 96th annual Independence Day ceremony on July 4 at 10 a.m. The ceremony on the lawn of center will include a flag raising, Declaration of Independence reading and a short talk about Black Revolutionary War Patriots from the Monadnock region, presented by Monadnock Center director Michelle Stahl.
Harrisville
A few weeks following many Fourth of July celebrations in the region, firework displays continue in Harrisville. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. on July 24 as part of the town's 150th celebration.
Troy
The annual July Family Day Celebration is being held July 9 at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center and Recreation Area. The event starts at noon with food, games, and live music, and will conclude with a fireworks display in the evening.
Don't see your town's Independence Day celebration on this list? Email information to news@keenesentinel.com and we'll add it to our roundup.
