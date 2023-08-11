The Monadnock Region Rail Trails Collaborative (MRRTC) is still recovering its trails from the mid-July storm damage, according to Mike Kowalczyk, president of the trails’ collaborative.
The MRRTC is run in collaboration with local communities, nonprofits and volunteers that focus on restoring the Cheshire, Ashuelot, Monadnock, Peterborough, Fort Hill trails and others in the state that connect Southwestern New Hampshire to Vermont and Massachusetts.
Kowalczyk, from Swanzey, has been president since 2017 and said the 10-member MRRTC board meets monthly to discuss projects, funding, events and outreach. The collaborative's recent focus has been repairing post-storm damage and overall safety enhancement of the trails.
There are around 90 miles of continuous trails in southwestern New Hampshire that connect the Cheshire, Ashuelot, Monadnock, Peterborough and Fort Hill trails.
There was "some level of damage" done to almost all of these trails, Kowalczyk said.
The Ashuelot Trail in West Keene was most damaged in the aftermath of last month's storms, and there are six places where the rail bed was completely washed out, Kowalczyk, 65, said.
“We’re going to need engineering and big, heavy equipment because there’s 100 foot by 60 foot rail bed that’s gone,” Kowalczyk said.
Kowalczyk and Monadnock Rail Trail recently reported the damage to the Trails Bureau, which is operated by the New Hampshire State Parks. Cost and timeframes for repairs are still being estimated.
Kowalczyk filed over 50 issues when he assessed damage of the southern Cheshire Trail, which runs from from the Keene and Swanzey town-lines down to the Massachusetts state line.
Once the reports of storm damage from around the state have been received, the bureau and the Department of Transportation will decide if FEMA should be contacted for further help. The DOT owns the rail beds, according to Kowalczyk.
“We’re kind of in a wait state,” Kowalczyk said. “But we have other projects going on.”
In the fall, Walpole’s trail will be filled in where the rail bed was washed out by running water from rain and flooding. The trail there also needs to have its drains and culverts cleared, and vegetation that encroaches the path needs to be managed.
“It’s the start of what I would probably think is a five-year project to really get the trail to the point that a six-year-old could ride a bike on it, that’s our tagline,” Kowalczyk said.
The improvements in Walpole will be coordinated by the trails’ board and the Walpole Conservation Commission.
“We get a project together and we work with towns to get the funding needed to fund the project,” Kowalczyk said. “We’re kind of like a project manager, we pull everybody together to do all the work that needs to be done.”
The other focus this upcoming fall will be the Cheshire rail trail from Surry to Westmorland that cuts for one mile through granite, Kowalczyk said. The walls around the trail are about 60 feet high and granite needs to be removed where it is falling off. Trees and drainage ditches also need to be cleared, he added.
“Water is like the enemy of the rail trail,” Kowalczyk said. “So, we’re getting things back to where the water is being managed appropriately and doing a little bit of surface filling in places where there was washout.”
Rail trails in Swanzey, Troy and Winchester will all need similar work, Kowalczyk said.
Volunteers are requested for mowing, weed whacking, tree removal and cleaning that will help the Monadnock Rail Trail board and communities manage the water running around and over the trails.
“It’s those kinds of things that we look at volunteers on the trail, but also people who are willing to help with raising money or writing grants or articles about what’s happening for our website,” Kowalczyk said.
Kowalczyk said these efforts are part of a mission to bring more economic value to the Monadnock Region.
“I’ve talked to people that do bike tours, and explained what we’re trying to do and they said ‘If you can get that in great shape, we will conduct bike tours in your region,’” Kowalczyk said. “We have about 90 miles of rail trail and they said that’s a great distance for them to have a two-, three- or four-day bike trip.”
Bikers coming through on those trips will utilize local hotels and restaurants, putting money into the community.
