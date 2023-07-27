The National Weather Service issued a flood watch to begin at noon for Cheshire County, including specifically Keene, Gilsum, Jaffrey, Marlow, Peterborough, Sullivan and Surry.
“In Southern New Hampshire we do anticipate this afternoon to have some of the worst severe water we’ve seen this year,” said Jon Palmer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Palmer said the weather won’t die down until around 8 or 9 p.m.
The rainfall is expected to be around half an inch, maybe a little more, he said.
“But don’t be fooled by that seemingly low range, because there could be isolated, localized amounts of a lot more than just half an inch,” Palmer said. “It could possibly be over 2 inches in certain spots, it’s really just dependent on where the storms lineup.”
As of Thursday morning, Palmer said that rain and storms are moving into Cheshire County with heavy rain. Palmer added there will be more runoff of water than usual because the soil in southwestern New Hampshire have already been saturated, which is the reason this area has been put up for a flood watch.
In addition to a flood watch, these areas can also expect damaging winds, hail, and the environment looks like it could get a brief tornado, according to Palmer.
“Flooding and damaging winds are really the biggest concerns,” Palmer said. “Don’t be alarmed if we ended up issuing a tornado warning somewhere around, because some storms could rotate and we will be keeping an eye on that.”
Due to flooding, drivers should make sure to travel on higher ground if possible, Palmer said, and added a warning that people should never drive through a flooded road.
“We have a saying here, ‘turn around, don’t drown,’” Palmer said. “We really don’t want people driving through flooded roadways because water is really powerful and can pick up cars. Running water can move a lot of force within itself.”
