An earthquake that struck off the coast of Massachusetts Sunday morning was felt in the Monadnock Region.
The 3.6-magnitude quake at 9:10 a.m. was centered on Buzzards Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Minor tremors were reported at various locations in southwestern New Hampshire around that time, according to an online USGS tracker.
On The Sentinel's Facebook page, several residents of Keene said they felt the earthquake, as did residents of Hinsdale, Peterborough and Spofford.
Police in Fall River, Mass., said they received calls about minor damage, including two uprooted street signs, WCVB in Boston reported Sunday morning.