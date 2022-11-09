20221110-LOC-Warmington and Wheeler

Democrat Cinde Warmington and Republican Dave Wheeler — the N.H. executive councilors whose districts cover the Monadnock Region — each won re-election Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

