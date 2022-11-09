Democrat Cinde Warmington and Republican Dave Wheeler — the N.H. executive councilors whose districts cover the Monadnock Region — each won re-election Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
With 88 percent of votes counted, Warmington, 64, a Concord attorney, won a second two-year term in District 2 with just over 60 percent of the vote, beating Republican state Sen. Harold French, a 65-year-old Canterbury auctioneer, the AP reported.
The district takes in the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Peterborough, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
In District 5, Wheeler, 63, of Milford, won a much more narrow victory, claiming 52.2 percent of the vote, with 98 percent of ballots counted, according to the AP. Wheeler, a business owner, edged out Nashua Democrat and Shoshanna Kelly, 39, also a business owner, to win a sixth overall term on the council.
District 5 covers the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Richmond, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey and Troy.
The five-member Executive Council shares executive power with the governor and approves receipts and expenditures of state and federal funds, confirms the appointment of judges and commissioners and hears pardon requests.
Warmington appears likely to remain the lone Democrat on the panel, with incumbent Republicans Janet Stevens of Rye and Ted Gatsas of Manchester winning re-election in districts 3 and 4, respectively, according to the AP. In District 1, incumbent Republican Joseph Kenney of Union holds a 51.2-48.8 percent lead over Democratic challenger Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, the AP reported as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with 89 percent of votes counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.