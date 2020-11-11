John Buraczynski was back in a familiar place Wednesday, reciting a prayer at the Veterans Day ceremony in Hinsdale as he has done for nearly 50 years.
Buraczynski, 88, who served as an Army medic during the Korean War, missed the event last year after his wife, Alice, died several months prior.
On Wednesday, however, the lifelong Hinsdale resident returned to VFW Post 4234, where he previously served as post commander. In his remarks to a group of seven people that included local veterans and members of his family, Buraczynski recognized servicemembers who have died in battle and those who remain injured due to combat wounds.
“They gave so much so we can have our freedom,” he said.
Former service members from around the Monadnock Region offered similar reflections on Veterans Day. The holiday is observed annually on Nov. 11 and was originally known as Armistice Day, to mark the end of World War I on that date in 1918. (The world was mired in another pandemic, of the Spanish influenza, at the time.)
Despite Buraczynski’s continued presence, the Veterans Day ceremony in Hinsdale looked different this year, as attendees donned face coverings and kept some distance between each other as they skirted the VFW flagpole.
The group was also smaller than in previous years, according to Doug Stephens, who has been involved with the post for approximately 30 years and now serves as its quartermaster. He explained that some of the organization’s 65 members chose not to attend due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Stephens said the town is fortunate to learn from Buraczynski every year and emphasized the importance of continuing to hold Veterans Day ceremonies, noting that many VFW posts have discontinued them in recent years.
The events are a reminder that American troops are still involved in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Eric Adams, a Hinsdale resident and retired Air Force crew chief. Adams, who now commands a New Hampshire VFW district that includes Charlestown, Hinsdale, Keene and Winchester, said those servicemembers should be brought home after nearly two decades.
“Sometimes it seems like with all the other news, veterans are forgotten,” he said. “… They’re still in danger. There’s still people dying.”
Veterans Day ceremonies were also held Wednesday morning in Jaffrey, Keene and Swanzey.
Approximately 50 people, including nearly two dozen veterans, gathered in front of the veterans monument at the West Swanzey Community Church, according to American Legion Post 84 Commander David Stinson.
Stinson, a retired rear admiral and chaplain in the Navy, retired in 2010 after 31 years of service. He explained that attendees respected social distancing guidelines — even spacing out more than necessary at times — during the ceremony, which included an honor guard gun salute and a rendition of “Taps” by members of the Monadnock Regional High School band.
Most importantly, Stinson added, the ceremony was a display of civic unity that he said was largely absent during a turbulent campaign season.
“It’s a positive patriotic occasion, not what we’ve been living through for the last few months,” he said.
Members of Ruck Up, a Keene nonprofit that offers mental-health counseling and housing assistance to local veterans, began the day by dedicating a new flagpole and parking lot at their Upper Knight Street headquarters.
Attendees then proceeded to Central Square, where many of them, joined by their children and local Boy Scouts, kicked off Ruck Up’s fourth annual community walk to help suicide prevention efforts, said A.J. Paige, a senior counselor with the organization. He explained that registration proceeds from the 3-mile community walk and a new 11-mile trek that Ruck Up planned to hold Wednesday night will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The night event aimed to replace AFSP’s annual Out of the Darkness Walk in New York City, which was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, according to Paige.
Gunnery Sgt. (Ret.) James Green of Groveland, Mass., was among the participants in Ruck Up’s community walk Wednesday afternoon. A former Marine for more than two decades, he said afterward that he also planned to do the 11-miler that night.
Green explained that he joined Ruck Up nearly five years ago and that talking to veterans who, like him, battle post-traumatic stress disorder has helped him cope with depression. He added that Veterans Day is an opportunity for former servicemembers to reflect on the sacrifices they have made, which often include being absent from their family for long stretches.
“From the proper perspective, all veterans give up their life,” he said. “… This day [is to] stop being military, take time out and recognize what you did.”