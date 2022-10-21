Area children will soon don their spookiest (or silliest) attire for Halloween this year. We’ve compiled a list of trick-or-treating times and other regional festivities to help you plan your evening — which we hope is full of treats.
Dublin
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Gilsum
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours 5 p.m. to dusk (no set end time). Costume parade at 6:30 p.m., led by the Gilsum Fire Department, on Main Street.
Hancock
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours 5 to 8 p.m.
Hinsdale
No set trick-or-treating times; "Trunk-or-Treat" event on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Park
Jaffrey
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours 4 to 6 p.m. for downtown businesses and 6 to 8 p.m. town-wide.
Keene
Interactive Movie Event: Hocus Pocus (1993), Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Keene Public Library; Family Halloween Party, Friday, Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m. in Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library; trick-or-treating hours Monday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Langdon
Monday, Oct. 31, Tailgate Trick-or-Treat Party from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building
Marlborough
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Marlow
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours 5 to 7 p.m.
Peterborough
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating hours 5 to 7 p.m.
Richmond
No set trick-or-treating times
Rindge
Monday, Oct. 31 trick-or-treating hours 4 to 6 p.m.
“Trunk-or-Treat” event at Wellington Park on Friday, Oct. 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., sponsored by the Rindge Recreation Department. $2 admission fee per trunk-or-treater. Cars with 600 pieces of candy may enter the gates between 5 and 6 p.m., and participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. There will be a photo booth, as well as activities such as a ghostly bean bag toss and broomstick limbo. A costume contest with prizes will take place at 7:30 p.m. The Rindge Recreation Department will also have food and drinks available for purchase during the event.
Stoddard
No set trick-or-treating times; "Trunk-or-Treat" event at James Faulkner Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan
No set trick-or-treating times, but many addresses are participating in a drive-by trick or treating event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. Addresses and a map can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/sullivannh
Swanzey
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. The town will also hold its fourth annual Halloween Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall. This will include "Trunk-or-Treat."
Troy
Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating times 5 to 7 p.m.
Walpole
No set trick-or-treating times
Westmoreland
No set trick-or-treating times
Winchester
Monday, Oct. 31 trick-or-treating times 5 to 8 p.m.
Towns not listed could not immediately be reached to confirm trick-or-treating times. If your town isn’t listed, but does have set trick-or-treating hours, please email news@keenesentinel.com.
