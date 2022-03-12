Jimmy Quinn has plenty of good things to say about his native Ireland.
But the Jaffrey resident may have just as many glowing remarks to offer about his adopted home in the Monadnock Region, from his love of swimming at Dublin Lake to memories of summer days spent at Gilmore Pond.
“We need to put Jaffrey and this state of New Hampshire on the map,” Quinn, 56, says.
His hope is that a new annual tradition in town will do just that.
After moving to Jaffrey in 2014, Quinn was both “tickled” and surprised to find that many local residents claim Irish ancestry. So he spent a few years drumming up support for a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
With the help of local organizations such as The Park Theatre, the event launched in 2018, and its second iteration in 2019 drew more than 2,500 people, making it what organizers believe to be the second largest parade of its kind in the Granite State after Manchester’s. After a pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the spectacle returns Saturday with more participants and local events than ever.
There will be floats, Irish dancers and music from the Keene American Legion, The Pipes and Drums of NHSCOT and Conant High School’s Concert Band. The Park Theatre has planned a whole week of accompanying events for its Shamrock Festival, with music, performances, films and comedy on tap.
And when the parade rolls through downtown Jaffrey Saturday afternoon, Quinn will once again lead the procession as its grand marshal. But he’s quick to say he’s not the star of the show.
“I never did this for me; I just wanted to do it for the community, for the kids,” Quinn says. “It doesn’t come cheap, doesn’t come easy, but as long as I can see somebody else has enjoyed themselves, a smile on someone else’s face, then I’m good to go, you know?”
Eventually, Quinn hopes to establish an Irish Society in Jaffrey, which he envisions as a hub for people with Irish ancestry in the area. The society would raise money to offer Irish dancing lessons for local kids, as well as teaching them to play traditional Irish instruments.
Quinn is also in the process of rounding up volunteers for a local bagpipe band — an instrument he doesn’t play himself, but has a lot of appreciation for.
“I miss home, and that’s one of our best shots of bringing home here as opposed to being at home, you know what I mean?” he says. “I’m here 24 years, and I think it would ease me a little bit if I could get a little piece of home over here in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.”
Next week, Quinn will travel back to his homeland to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with family and friends. As the second oldest of 10 children, he’ll have plenty of family news and local gossip to catch up on.
Though he tries to visit as often as possible, he hasn’t been home since August, when he returned for his father’s funeral, and he’s missed recent Christmas gatherings there due to the pandemic.
He’s excited to be back in Ireland for the celebration, noting that American festivities pale in comparison, even in big cities like New York City and Boston.
“I’m going to tell you, just go, and then don’t ask me — you won’t have to ask me. It’s awesome,” he says. “I can’t put it into words, I’d only advise you to go check it out for yourself.”
One of the biggest defining features of the Irish holiday is music, with late-night music spilling from the bars into the streets. Quinn notes that quite a few renowned musicians are Irish, from Van Morrison to Sinéad O’Connor to Bono.
“Irish people in general, they’ve got music in their blood,” he says.
Though Quinn misses home, he’s made the most of his years in the United States. He first immigrated to the country more than two decades ago and was drawn to New York after hearing his father’s stories about working in Manhattan when Quinn was young.
On travels to all of the lower 48 states, he’s sat on the Hoover Dam, seen Little Bighorn, bathed in the Rio Grande and picked fresh oranges down in Florida. Of all the places Quinn has visited, he says Wisconsin reminded him most of his hometown, Donegal, but Jaffrey still holds his heart.
Quinn moved to New Hampshire with his partner, Sherry Cook, in 2014. The couple met in New York City and started a painting business there before relocating to Cook’s hometown in Jaffrey. They now run S&C Painting Inc., which provides interior and exterior painting and renovations throughout the Monadnock Region, as well as Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and Maine.
Whether he’s tending to his business or out in the community, Quinn’s philosophy is grounded in a strong work ethic. In fact, the work to prepare for next year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin the Monday after this year’s is in the books.
“My whole life is just work. I’m a big believer in working every day,” he says. “No matter how smart you are, you’ve got to go to work every day.”
For The Park Theatre, which helped co-found the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, it’s been gratifying to see the event grow. CEO Steven Pell Jackson Jr. says it has drawn visitors not only from the Monadnock Region, but also Vermont, Massachusetts and even farther afield.
The theater is particularly excited for this year’s slate of Shamrock Festival offerings, which includes a fiddle performance from Celtic Woman co-founder Máiréad Nesbitt and the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, a talk and Q&A with Irish novelist Olive Collins and live comedy from Boston-based Irish performer Mike Donovan.
Jackson says Quinn easily personifies the welcoming, musical nature of the Irish people, making him a perfect figure for the celebration.
“You like to have folks that have the credentials, who were born on the Emerald Isle, who’ve got the brogue, and there’s no one better to handle the title of grand marshal but Jimmy Quinn,” Jackson says.
From Quinn’s perspective, community traditions like this one come together only if people are willing to step up and make it happen. And he plans to continue doing so in Jaffrey for years to come.
“The worst thing you could do in your life is not failing; what gets people is not trying. You have to go for it,” Quinn says.
“I still have a big, big, giant belief in the land of opportunity.”
The Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to begin Saturday at 2 p.m. and is expected to go on rain or shine. The parade will also be broadcast live on Facebook by The Park Theatre. For more information about the Shamrock Festival events, visit theparktheatre.org/shamrockfest/.