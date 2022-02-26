Growing up in Washington, D.C., Paul Berch learned through his parents and synagogue the value of helping others, and he has tried to do just that through a long career as a public defender, a consultant for the Ugandan and Zambian constitutions and a state representative.
“I grew up seeing signs at amusement parks, at swimming pools and at other places that said, ‘No Blacks, no Jews,’ ” the 75-year-old said. “And that was not rare. I started working on those issues as a teenager, shoulder to shoulder with my Black brothers and sisters.
“I firmly, firmly believe that bringing people together to work on social change is really the only way social change gets made.”
While many of his friends went to the Woodstock music festival in 1969, as a young adult Berch was investigating on behalf of U.S. Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., the effectiveness of programs to provide food to the needy.
He reflected on his experiences in a phone interview from his home in Westmoreland, where he is recovering from a kidney transplant.
His father, Julian, was a research chemist, and his mother, Mollie, was a teacher, librarian and school administrator. The family was very involved in their Jewish faith.
Berch graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and worked 38 years in Vermont, four of those years in private practice in Middlebury and 34 as a public defender in Windham County.
He said lawyers often talk about their high-profile criminal cases, but what stands out in his mind is the case of a man who was in danger of being kicked out of low-income housing in Brattleboro for feeding birds from an upstairs window.
The man faced a disorderly conduct charge that could have led to him being barred from the housing, which was also where his mother lived.
“That’s about as small a case as you can get, and I labored on that, and labored, and I wouldn’t plead him to anything, and the day of trial, they dropped the charge. I never had any client as grateful as that man and for that reason it sticks with me.”
His work also included representing children who were abandoned, abused, neglected, runaway or delinquent.
“It was a mix of adults and children, all of whom really needed help,” Berch said. “I felt there was something I could give, and I did.”
He says he still gets stopped on the street by people who say he represented them at a low point, and they have since turned their lives around.
“Money can’t buy that,” said Berch, a longtime Westmoreland resident.
“Frankly, I never required a whole lot of money to live on, so public defendering was adequate for my needs, and it certainly was good for my soul.”
He and his wife, Sharon Dunn, raised two children, their daughter, Forrest, and their son, Dylan.
Vermont Rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano, D-Stannard, is a former criminal defense investigator who praised Berch’s work as a public defender.
“Paul is a fierce advocate for his clients and uncompromising in his approach to do the best for his client,” Troiano said.
“The role of public defender is a difficult one. You sometimes take on cases that are unpopular, or not very nice and you do your best job. Paul was always right there doing it no matter what the case was.”
Berch co-directed the ACLU’s statewide legal program in Vermont for about a decade beginning in the early 1980s.
He developed an expertise in constitutional law and in 1990 was invited to join a small group of experts who consulted on writing the constitutions of Uganda and Zambia.
Uganda had been devastated by the AIDS epidemic and the destructive actions of its former military dictator, Idi Amin.
Berch helped write parts of the Ugandan Constitution calling for fair representation for marginalized groups, attention to the welfare of the elderly, recognition for the significant role of women, respect and dignity for those with disabilities, free and compulsory public education and basic medical services.
“That is one of the great highlights of my life,” he said. “Not only could I do this super-important work, but I was able to create friendships and have interactions with incredibly interesting people.”
He did similar work on the Zambian Constitution, meeting with governmental and non-governmental groups. That constitution was less detailed and more general than the Ugandan document.
He recalls going to a microbrewery in Nairobi, Kenya, after their work was done. The beer was excellent and so was the food, crocodile sandwiches.
“Halfway through the meal, the band in the corner strikes up ‘Johnny B. Goode,’ ” he said. “Thirty years later, that is totally fixed in my mind.”
Berch retired as a public defender in 2009. He won a seat in the N.H. House a few years later and has spent a decade representing Cheshire County District 1, which takes in Hinsdale, Westmoreland, Chesterfield and Walpole.
Berch, a Democrat, considers his work as a state representative another form of public service that began seven decades ago in Washington, D.C., where he learned the Jewish concept of Tikkun olam, or “healing the world.”
He explained: “If you help one person, you change the entire universe.”