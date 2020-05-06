To align with Gov. Chris Sununu's extended stay-at-home order, Monadnock Peer Support will remain closed for in-person services through the end of May, according to a news release from the Keene nonprofit organization.
The agency — which provides free mental health support — has been practicing via telehealth since late March amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the release states.
" ... we will only resume on-site services when there is minimal to no exposure risk," the release says.
Remote services available through the agency include telephone support from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; chat support through its Facebook page from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; community support through its Facebook group, the Monadnock Peer Support Community Group; and virtual group sessions through the video-conferencing software Zoom.
All services are free and require no proof of insurance, the release states.
Monadnock Peer Support can be reached at 352-5093 and has a “warm line” year-round from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 866-352-5093.