SWANZEY CENTER — At its public hearing Thursday evening, the Monadnock Regional School District's budget committee lopped $1.1 million from the proposed operating budget for voters to consider next month.
The hearing in the library of Monadnock Regional Middle/High School was sparsely attended by members of the public, but it's not the last chance for people to give input. Residents of the school district’s six towns — Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — will have a say in the proposed budget and other articles on the draft warrant at the deliberative session Feb. 1. Once the warrant is finalized, residents can vote the articles up or down at the polls in March.
Working in conjunction with the district’s administration, the school board recommended a $34,095,383 operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. That includes $970,000 in expenses for which the district is reimbursed through federal and state grants.
At Thursday’s public hearing, though, some budget committee members expressed dismay at the proposal, which would’ve been a $1.65 million bump, or a 5.09 percent increase, over the figure voters OK’d last year.
The school board’s proposed budget included $120,684 for guidance counselors; $57,393 in academic stipends; $59,564 in extracurricular stipends; and $46,725 for a part-time school resource officer. This position would join an existing school security officer, who differs in that they can't carry a gun on duty or make arrests.
Tom Matson of Troy, however, made a motion to lower the proposed operating budget to $32,970,000. He and other committee members, such as Dan Coffman of Swanzey, pointed out that history indicates that such a steep increase shouldn’t be necessary, since the district typically has a surplus at the end of each year.
In 2018 and 2019, voters approved operating budgets of $32.3 million and $32.4 million, respectively (including the $970,000 that gets reimbursed). Coffman said "looking at averages of actual activity is the most responsible thing to do" when grappling with this process.
The amendment to lower the budget proposal passed with a weighted vote of 8.132 in favor, 1.274 against and 2.379 absent. Adam Hopkins of Troy and school board representative Brian Bohannon of Swanzey dissented.
Supporting the budget amendment, along with Matson, were JoAnne Daris of Fitzwilliam, Douglas Bersaw of Richmond, and Swanzey representatives Coffman, Jillian Exel, Meghan Foley and Chairman Wayne S. Lechlider.
Voters still have a chance to amend that figure at the deliberative session.
A default budget of $33,251,463 would kick in if the proposed budget is rejected at the polls.
The committee also voted to support each of the draft warrant's spending articles.
Three nonlapsing articles to raise and appropriate money would expire when the projects are complete or on June 30, 2023, whichever is sooner: $1.13 million for renovations at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School; $250,000 for engineering and design work as a result of the elementary school feasibility study; and $240,000 for maintenance and repair work at all of the district’s schools.
Last year, the school board approved a plan to close Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam, Troy Elementary School and Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey. The district would build a new “south school” to serve Troy and Fitzwilliam students and would send former Cutler students to Mount Caesar School in Swanzey Center.
The projected timeline envisions getting approval for the design and engineering funds in March, applying for state building aid later this year and then returning to voters in March 2021 to approve the full amount for the project, according to materials the district has posted online.
One article would discontinue the 2009 School Building Capital Reserve Fund created in 2008, while two others would create new trust funds.
The District Vehicle Expendable Trust Fund would be for buying new or replacement vehicles, and the warrant article would allocate up to $50,000 from the district’s surplus, if there is one, to the new fund at the end of this fiscal year. The School Grounds Expendable Trust Fund would pay for improvements to school grounds and parking lots, and the article also seeks to move up to $60,000 from any potential year-end surplus into the new fund.
If both warrant articles for new trust funds are approved, and there isn’t enough surplus to cover both, the one for district vehicles would take precedence, with the school grounds fund receiving any leftover money.
The deliberative session is slated for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School. Election day is Tuesday, March 10.