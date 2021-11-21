SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional Middle/High School will transition to remote learning this week due to illness-related staffing shortages, the district announced in a Facebook post Sunday evening.
The post says the school is experiencing inadequate staffing levels due to COVID-19 cases and other illnesses among school employees. Students will study remotely Monday and Tuesday, and the district has the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving break.
"Teachers will be sending out Zoom links for students to be able to log in and participate in their classes," the post says.
All other Monadnock Regional School District buildings will be open for in-person classes. The post says Principal Lisa Spencer would send out an email Sunday evening with more information.
According to the district's online COVID-19 tracker, the middle/high school has 24 active cases as of Friday. The district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — does not specify whether those cases are in staff or students.
This is the second time this academic year that the school, which enrolls approximately 840 students in 7th through 12th grade, has switched to remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages.