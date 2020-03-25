The Keene and Monadnock school districts have settled their dispute over a planned schedule change at Keene’s Cheshire Career Center with an agreement laying out how the center will accommodate students from other districts.
The agreement, signed Feb. 7, allows Keene to push back start times at the middle and high schools as planned, beginning with the 2020-21 school year. At the same time, it details several specific ways that the Keene district will ensure the change does not prevent Monadnock Regional High School students from accessing career center classes.
Part of the Keene School District and based at Keene High, the Cheshire Career Center serves juniors and seniors from the Keene, Monadnock and Fall Mountain Regional school districts.
Keene’s upcoming shift to later start times is motivated by research showing that adolescents do better when they can sleep a bit longer. But the change will also affect the career center’s schedule.
The Monadnock Regional School District sued Keene last year in an attempt to block the schedule change. Monadnock said the shift would put its high school in Swanzey Center and the one in Keene on such different schedules that Monadnock students would have a hard time taking career center classes without disrupting other parts of their day.
The two school districts signed the agreement days before they were scheduled for arbitration facilitated by the N.H. Department of Education.
Fall Mountain district signed a similar agreement a few days prior, according to N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay.
Monadnock's settlement agreement was first reported by the Union Leader.
It says that Keene will schedule certain career center classes during specific periods to accommodate Monadnock students. Some scheduling will depend on whether students from Monadnock, Fall Mountain or both have requested a particular course, with Keene making sure to accommodate as many students as possible from each district.
Under the agreement, Monadnock students taking career center classes can also request to take other classes at Keene High, to reduce or eliminate the class time they would miss either at the career center or at their home high school due to the difference in schedule. Keene would provide those classes at no cost to the Monadnock Regional School District or the individual student.