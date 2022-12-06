The Monadnock Humane Society assisted Claremont police Tuesday in retrieving 70 animals from a single home, many of whom likely have respiratory infections stemming from the conditions there, the organization's director said.
Staff at the Swanzey-based nonprofit took in 66 cats, three dogs and a rabbit, Kathy Collinsworth, the organization's executive director said Tuesday afternoon. The humane society is holding the animals in temporary protective custody until the Claremont Police Department determine what to do with the case, said Collinsworth. Law enforcement will determine whether animal cruelty charges will be filed.
The Claremont police could not immediately provide more information Tuesday evening.
The animals could be returned to their owners if charges are not filed, or if any potential charges do not result in a conviction, Collinsworth said.
With the vast majority of the animals being kittens and cats, the Monadnock Humane Society is looking for donations of dry kitten food. Collinsworth said the organization hasplenty of kitten formula.
One Stop Country Pet Supply in Keene has already agreed to donate an amount of food already requested by Collinsworth, but she said the humane society will still need more to feed all the kittens.
Collinsworth also said the animal shelter needs donations of towels for cages. Due to the large number of animals, shelter staff often have to throw away dirty towels because of laundry capacity issues.
As Tuesday afternoon, Collinsworth said shelter staff areassuming most of the animals will have upper respiratory infections due tothe amount of them that were in the home. She said a number that large compromises the air quality.
"The field services people [who go out to retrieve animals] obviously have animal experience, but the goal when you're in the house is to remove these animals from the situation as quickly as possible and get them into the medical exam room for a deeper look," Collinsworth said in a phone interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.