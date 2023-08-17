SWANZEY — The Monadnock Humane Society is asking for help from the community after responding to what it described in a news release as “several challenging and costly animal cruelty cases” in recent months.
The Swanzey-based organization said it has spent more than $100,000 to provide care to animals involved in the cases and an anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations up to $20,000.
The society stated in a news release recently that it worked with animal welfare authorities in December to provide care for one rabbit, three dogs and 69 cats living in a small apartment that the owner surrendered after being issued a warrant.
“Numerous cats were found to have untreated upper respiratory infections, and some perished due to the severity of their conditions,” Director of Development Kimberly McNally said in the release.
In February, the organization rescued exotic birds from a shed that had been exposed to below-freezing temperatures, as well as multiple dogs and a cat from the same property, McNally wrote. Three dogs and three birds are still being cared for by the nonprofit, resulting in medical and boarding expenses, she added.
And in April, 22 dogs were taken in by the organization with assistance from N.H. State Police after the dogs were discovered with “untreated medical ailments and injuries,” McNally wrote, adding that the care for the animals is ongoing.
Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth said via email that the costs include assisting “with medical exams, veterinary care and photos for evidence collection.” She added that although she has heard of an uptick in animal cruelty cases in the region, the organization brought on a full-time humane agent around a year ago.
“I truthfully feel that [the uptick is] because we have Beth Doyle, our Humane Agent, dedicated to this area of need,” she wrote.
Donations can be submitted to the nonprofit’s website or by calling 603-354-4015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.