SWANZEY CENTER — After postponing its original June graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monadnock Regional High School is moving forward with plans for a socially-distanced ceremony on Aug. 1.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on the school’s football field, like normal. This year, though, graduates and up to four guests will sit in their own designated section of the field, separated by at least 6 feet from every other family group, Principal Lisa Spencer said Wednesday.
The graduates, who come from Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Troy and Swanzey, and their families must wear masks when exiting their vehicles and making their way to the field, Spencer said. But once they arrive at their designated spot, they can remove their masks for the ceremony.
“We have purchased each graduate a special Class of 2020 green face mask for the ceremony as a more personal touch,” Spencer added.
The graduation also will be livestreamed on the Monadnock Regional School District Facebook page for people unable to attend in person.
Monadnock originally planned for a socially distanced celebration on June 6. Graduates would have been the only people allowed at that ceremony, while loved ones would have had to watch online.
The class voted to postpone its graduation until August in the hopes of having a more traditional ceremony. The school worked with the graduates to come up with this new plan, Spencer said.
“I am thrilled that the graduating Class of 2020 Huskies gets to celebrate their accomplishment together,” Spencer said. “They have missed out on so much of their senior year. I am pleased that we all worked together to make this special day for them happen.”
If rain postpones the ceremony, Monadnock will hold its graduation the following day, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m.
