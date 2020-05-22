SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional High School has decided to postpone its commencement ceremony until late summer, the school’s principal said Thursday.
Principal Lisa Spencer said the full ceremony will be delayed until August. Like schools across the country, Monadnock has put off its traditional graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The school had originally planned a socially distanced celebration on June 6 that would have involved lining up students six feet apart, not allowing anyone to attend besides graduates and live-streaming the ceremony so their loved ones could watch. However, Spencer said the Class of 2020 was asked about this, and they voted to postpone the ceremony instead.
”It’s their graduation,” Spencer said in an email Thursday night. “So we wanted to make sure they had a voice in what their ceremony looks like.”
If for some reason the August plan falls through, Spencer said, the school will work with seniors and their families to come up with an alternative. She said the school will begin mailing diplomas to seniors next month.