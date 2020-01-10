A stretch of the Cheshire Rail Trail near the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene is temporarily closed, according to Keene’s public works department.
In a news release Thursday, public works staff said the closure would start that morning as crews perform less than one week’s worth of utilities work to prepare for the co-op’s expansion project.
The work zone will be marked with barricades and signs. People are asked to use caution if they come near machinery and to use Railroad Street’s sidewalks.
Questions can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.