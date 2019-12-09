In anticipation of work getting underway for the grocery store’s expansion, the Monadnock Food Co-op is inviting members of the community to a groundbreaking event this coming Saturday.
The 6,700 square-foot single-story addition would nearly double the size of the co-op, which currently stands at 8,000 square-feet.
Hot chocolate, cider and “housemade cookies” will be served at 34 Cypress St., with the event scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. on the east side of the building where the expansion will be built.
A funding hangup delayed the construction of the new addition, which was originally slated for groundbreaking in late 2018.
The project will also add nine parking spots, in addition to 24 added spots that were secured in a lease arrangement last year, Faber said.
Construction is planned to run through the summer of next year, with the co-op remaining open for normal business hours the entire time.
“This is an opportunity to celebrate our accomplishments, plus look forward to the start of our expansion project — and the greater community impacts this project will bring,” the store’s general manager, Michael B. Faber, said in a news release.
Last year, Faber told The Sentinel the addition could allow for the co-op to expand offerings of some of its most popular items, such as the deli and seafood.
Faber has said it will be a seamless extension of the current store, with “nothing upside down” for shoppers.