Monadnock Family Services plans to purchase Antioch University New England’s building on Avon Street by the end of June, with an aim of moving in by next spring, an official said last week.
The move, first announced in October by both entities, will allow the community mental health center to have all of its Keene services under one roof, rather than in several buildings throughout the Elm City.
“That will create more efficiencies ... reduce a lot of our operating costs in terms of parking and storage that are extra expenses and gives us a building that’s more fit to purchase,” said CEO Phil Wyzik.
Wyzik said Monadnock Family Services will be located on the building’s first floor. Antioch, according to Wyzik, will stay on the second floor for at least two years before finding a new location.
Antioch did not respond to request for comment.
Currently, Monadnock Family Service has four locations in Keene on Main, 93rd, Railroad and Emerald streets. All services aside from those at Emerald Street — Emerald House, a transitional housing facility — will move to Avon Street, according to Wyzik.
The organization owns the properties at 64 Main and 17 93rd streets and will likely sell them in the near future, he noted.
Before moving in, Wyzik said the building needs some renovations to better accommodate the nonprofit’s services. To help, Monadnock Family Services launched a $1.25 million campaign earlier this month.
The campaign had raised just over $1.5 million as of Thursday, according to Wyzik. Every donation received before June 30 will be matched by the Ruth Ewing family, up to $45,000, according to a news release announcing the campaign.
In addition to community donations, the agency was awarded a $500,000 community development block grant from the city to put toward construction costs.
Wyzik said that total will likely be around $1.6 million, but with the rising cost of materials it’s a fluid number.
“We have been leaving no stone unturned looking for dollars to help us,” he said.
Once complete, Wyzik said the first floor will be split between adult and child services.
Renovations, hoped to start “sometime this summer,” include creating a larger waiting room for the adult side, adding more plumbing for its medical department, turning the now-library into a telehealth hub and adding space for its in-house pharmacy.
Wyzik added that the agency is putting “a lot of money” into upgrading the heating and cooling systems, as well as new siding for the building’s exterior and adding insulation to the roof to eventually accommodate solar panels.
“This project could not have come at a more important time,” Wyzik said in the release. “More than ever, investments into mental health services are imperative to address the greater health of our community.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, you are not alone.
For immediate mental health assistance, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. New Hampshire also offers a similar service at 833-710-6477 or through its hotline at 9-8-8.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know anyone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.