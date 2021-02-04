Monadnock Economic Development Corp. has a new director to help guide the agency through a strategic planning process.
Steve Fortier, a former director of external relations at Keene State College, announced Tuesday that he’d been named the Keene nonprofit’s interim executive director.
Fortier replaces President Arthur Robert, whose last day is Friday, according to Keene Mayor George Hansel, who chairs MEDC’s board.
Robert was hired last spring to succeed the organization’s longtime leader, John G. Dugan, who retired in May.
Hansel praised Robert’s work for MEDC and said the decision for him to step down was mutual. While Robert’s expertise is in developing projects, the board has decided it needs to step back and develop a new strategic plan in the short term, Hansel said.
“I really just can’t thank Arthur enough,” Hansel said. “He’s helped the organization immensely. Where he’s at in his career and his skill set, I think he has to move on to another organization that’s better positioned right now to use him.”
Robert did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
MEDC announced in November that it was forming an advisory board to help it plan for the future, noting that outstanding debts from past projects have created financial pressure. As part of that, the organization may assess whether to shift its focus from real estate development to other activities that promote economic growth.
“I’m thrilled,” Fortier said Wednesday. “It’s obviously exciting to be part of an organization that’s made such an impact in the region over the past 30-plus years.”
The job is a contractual position with variable hours, Fortier said.
MEDC has helped finance and develop various major projects in the Monadnock Region, including the Keene Public Library expansion, the Monadnock Food Co-op, Bensonwood’s new facility in Keene and the Cheshire County courthouse built in 2013.
A 57-year-old Alstead resident, Fortier said his professional background is well suited to MEDC’s current needs.
His Keene State job, which he left in August as part of the college’s restructuring, involved government relations and building partnerships with other organizations. As part of that, he worked with MEDC on two projects — a proposed arts corridor in downtown Keene and a business hub being developed at Keene State.
He previously served as executive director for the Meeting Waters YMCA, which offers programming in the Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Springfield regions of Vermont and the Fall Mountain area of New Hampshire, for more than 18 years.
At MEDC, he said, he’ll guide the strategic planning process and work on strengthening the board of directors.
Hansel said Fortier’s contract runs for six months, with the possibility to extend it.
Fortier said he doesn’t know yet how long his time with MEDC will last. But he made clear he’s a transitional figure.
While his capacity-building skills are an asset now, he said, he lacks the economic-development background to guide the organization long term.
“I look forward to working with them to envision a new future, and then help them identify the skillset they’ll need in a CEO,” he said.