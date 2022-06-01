Business recruitment and retention, economic growth, and building up the Monadnock Region’s workforce are the three key items Monadnock Economic Development Corp.'s incoming executive director says are on his agenda when he steps into the position this summer.
Cody Morrison, who has served as the executive director of Barre Area Development, Inc. in Vermont since October 2020, said he’ll start in his new role with MEDC on July 5. The news was announced Wednesday in a press release from Keene Mayor George Hansel, who is also chairman of MEDC’s board.
“I think MEDC is in a great position for growth and to continue to evolve as an organization,” Morrison said Wednesday. “The restructuring and strategic planning process the organization has gone through over the past one to two years has created a perfect environment for someone like me to come in and implement a lot of what has been planned and decided upon pretty much since the beginning of COVID.”
MEDC was established in 1999 after rebranding from the Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp. It has bankrolled and supported Elm City development through projects like the Keene Public Library's expansion, the Monadnock Food Co-Op and Bensonwood Homes' panel production facility.
The nonprofit had been searching for a new director since Arthur Robert stepped down in February 2021, after succeeding John G. “Jack” Dugan, who held the title for decades. Steve Fortier, a former director of external relations at Keene State College, served on an interim basis following Robert's departure from MEDC.
As of November 2020, MEDC hadn't completed any projects in several years, incurring a debt of up to $1.9 million after investment in earlier development projects put strain on its finances, according to previous reporting by The Sentinel. Under Fortier’s oversight, the nonprofit reduced its debt to $1.1 million after a restructuring process, and Cheshire County officials including Hansel discussed a strategic plan for its future that would both provide facilities for bigger businesses and back start-ups financially.
Morrison and said he, too, wants to find a balance between supporting larger and smaller businesses when he takes the helm.
“If we were to support entrepreneurship, that may mean we end up partnering with Dartmouth Regional Technology Center — the incubator program in the Upper Valley — or may mean that we work with the Hannah Grimes Center to collaborate on a grant or bringing a new program to the region,” he said. “Or maybe there’s another group, in Peterborough, that wants to create an incubator center, who knows?”
Morrison hails from Monroe in Grafton County and attended Franklin Pierce University's campus in Manchester, where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2015. He’s currently pursuing a master's degree in public management from The Johns Hopkins University.
Before working in Barre, Vt., Morrison was an economic development coordinator in Newport, N.H., where he said he helped secure more than $1.1 million for the town in redeveloping its downtown and infrastructure. Before that, he took on state-level work with the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority, where he monitored grants as a compliance specialist. An earlier role was an internship with New Hampshire’s Executive Council, managing two of District 1 Councilor Joe Kenney's election campaigns.
“One of the biggest reasons for making the move back to New Hampshire is that coming out of COVID-19, I want to play a bigger role in the restructuring of the economy of my home state coming out of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Morrison said. “My spouse is a professor at Franklin Pierce University, so quality-of-life factors and the ability to move to a region and settle down was very attractive to us, too.”
One thing Morrison's looking forward to in heading up MEDC is community involvement with groups in Keene and Peterborough, given the two local chambers of commerce merged into a single organization in the past year and a half. He named Rotary clubs, workplace learning programs and other economic development corporations in communities such as Winchester as some potential partners.
When Cheshire County officials met to discuss MEDC’s future last fall, they cited health care as sectors where workforce development was struggling. Morrison said he’s interested in working with Cheshire Medical Center and River Valley Community College among other institutions he said are “working pretty aggressively” on increasing health care workers.
However, he added that more manufacturing, service and hospitality workers are also needed and that through his leadership, he hopes MEDC can reduce vacancies in all these areas.
“The role I think a regional development corporation really should play is trying to be a facilitator and help grow the retail economy,” Morrison said. “We’ll be looking to survey our partners throughout the region to see what initiatives are already ongoing.”