Monadnock Economic Development Corp. has found a new president.
The Keene-based organization, which works to facilitate financing for major public and private projects in the Monadnock region, announced Tuesday it has hired Arthur P. Robert to lead the development corporation, effective April 1.
Robert, 55, is an economic development executive from the Boston area. He will succeed John G. “Jack” Dugan, 64, who recently announced plans to retire in May after serving in the position for the past three decades.
Robert has served as the director of community and economic development in Framingham, Mass., and has held a number of other economic development positions within the Massachusetts state government. He has experience in several fields, including housing, zoning for commercial districts, business recruitment and retention, long-term economic development planning and enhancing collaborations among local business and academic institutions, according to MEDC.
In 1990, Dugan also came to Keene from Massachusetts, subsequently leading MEDC through many projects, including the creation of the Black Brook Industrial area in northwest Keene, and several downtown improvement efforts, including the Monadnock Food Co-op and the expansions of the Keene Public Library, the Cheshire County Courthouse and Keene ICE.
“It’s gratifying to know that Monadnock Economic Development Corp. will be led by a true economic development professional as the corporation moves forward with important projects in the Monadnock Region,” Dugan said in Tuesday’s news release.
Keene Mayor George Hansel, who is chairman of the MEDC Board of Directors, headed the search that resulted in Robert’s being named as the organization’s new president.
Hansel commended Dugan for his 30 years of service to the organization, but said he’s excited to see what the future has in store.
“Not only does Art bring substantial economic development talent to our region, he has practical experience bringing the types of projects in MEDC’s pipeline to fruition,” Hansel said. “Out of a talented pool of applicants, Art stood out as best suited to lead MEDC into its next chapter.”