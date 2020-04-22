SWANZEY — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monadnock Regional School Board voted Tuesday night to end the school year early.
A post on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning says the last day of school for students will be May 29. It was originally slated for June 11, according to the district’s website.
Monadnock is the first area school district to announce plans of ending early, with the decision stemming from the difficulties associated with remote learning.
“Remote learning is a great concept and can be very effective if implemented as a systemic approach to learning,” said Superintendent Lisa Witte in the post. “Trying to shift learning modes mid-school year, in the midst of a pandemic that brings a very real set of stressors to everyone in the community, makes balancing all of this difficult for everyone.”
Grant Bosse, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Education, said the school district is allowed to end early, as long as it has met its required 990 hours, which Witte said they have.
The district’s teachers will work an additional week after the students’ year ends, according to the post, to begin planning for the next academic year.