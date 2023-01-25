The Monadnock Conservancy recently purchased 250 acres along Old Gilsum Road in Keene, to add to 1,311 acres of already protected land.
The property connects the 1,044-acre Goose Pond Forest, owned by the city of Keene, with the Conservancy’s 267-acre Maynard Forest in Gilsum.
The property is also connected to the nearby conserved lands of Surry Mountain Lake, owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and The Nature Conservancy’s Surry Mountain Preserve, the Monadnock Conservancy said in a news release.
“Stitching together corridors of conserved land, particularly in a north-south orientation, is a critical tool for helping the Monadnock region adapt to climate change,” Ryan Owens, executive director of the Keene-based Conservancy, said in the news release. “This purchase adds another piece to the puzzle, ensuring plants, animals, and their habitats can shift northward as the climate warms.”
The N.H. Wildlife Action Plan, a program of N.H. Fish and Game to conserve species of greatest need, has deemed 90 acres of the contiguously preserved land as a tier-one habitat, the highest-ranked in New Hampshire. The Conservancy’s priority was securing this land to continue the stretch of protected habitat.
Like Owens, Martin Royle — the Conservancy’s communications and marketing director — spoke about the land-purchase’s significance in the context of climate change.
“As temperatures start to rise, wildlife will sort of naturally start to move north,” Royle said. “The sort of contiguous blocks of conserved land aid in that effort.”
The Conservancy’s mission is to work with landowners and communities to conserve the natural resources and scenic beauty of the Monadnock Region, according to its website.
Eloise Clark, a member of the Keene Conservation Commission, agreed that this land purchase is important to protect the wildlife of the area.
“The more wild lands you can have, the better connectivity for wildlife to get from one place to another,” she said. “The larger the habitat, the greater benefit for wildlife.”
This property and the Maynard Forest will continue to be used by Antioch University New England for education purposes, said Anne McBride, the Monadnock Conservancy’s land protection director.
McBride, who has been with the Conservancy for 14 years, said this project was a “no-brainer” in terms of expanding the organization’s holdings.
“Our plans are to manage it similarly to how we’re managing the rest of the Maynard Forest … it’s more for sustainable forestry, education and research,” McBride said.
Funding in the amount of $10,000 was provided by the Quabbin-to-Cardigan Partnership — a public and private effort to protect the Monadnock highlands of western New Hampshire and north central Massachusetts — for transaction costs such as staff time, title work, attorneys and consultants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.