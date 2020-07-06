The Monadnock Conservancy has purchased a conservation easement to protect permanently 183 acres on the Jaffrey-Rindge town line, the organization announced Thursday.
Owned by Jim and Lisa Bearce, the land near Mountain Brook Reservoir includes extensive forest, wetlands and wildlife habitat, the Keene-based conservancy said in a news release. The parcel also connects to an existing block of protected land, including a 77-acre property owned by the conservancy and the 110-acre William C. Royce Memorial conservation easement, according to the conservancy.
“As land throughout New England continues to be subdivided and crisscrossed by roads, links between habitat and animal groups have been diminished,” the organization said in the release. “These adjacent conservation lands ensure habitat connectivity that allows for safe passage for animals, undisturbed areas for breeding and better adaptability for plants and animals to our changing climate.”
The Bearces have seen a wide variety of wildlife on their land, ranging from bears, moose and bobcats to beavers, reptiles and frogs, according to the release.
The land is also in the wellhead protection area for Franklin Pierce University to the south and will help preserve the campus’ drinking-water supply, the conservancy said.
The property has been in the Bearce family since 1940, when Jim’s great-grandfather bought it, according to the release.