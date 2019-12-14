NORTH WALPOLE — A regional organization focused on land conservation recently snagged an easement to protect 28 acres.
In late November, the Keene-based Monadnock Conservancy worked with Donald “Chip” Wood to secure the agreement for his property, which has 3,000 feet of frontage on the Cold River and abuts Aubuchon Hardware on Route 123, according to Stacy Cibula, the conservancy’s deputy director.
Wood’s grandfather, H.O. Wood, purchased the land in the early 1900s from the Boston and Maine Railroad, and Wood bought it in 1976, according to a Thursday news release from the conservancy. Wood leases the agricultural land to Putnam Farm in Charlestown, which grows corn on the property for its dairy cows.
When the conservancy wants to protect a tract of land, Cibula explained, the organization puts a permanent deed restriction on it by obtaining an easement.
“Basically the point of having the easement on it is for preventing future development on the land,” she said.
The space can be used for agriculture or recreation, but not construction. People will still have pedestrian access to the river, too.
Cibula said protecting this property was especially exciting because it’s been in Wood’s family for three generations, and warding off development was important to him.
Property owners are typically compensated for conservation easements. Cibula said the project budget, which includes administrative costs, was about $175,000. It was funded by the N.H. Conservation Committee’s “Moose Plate” grant program and the N.H. Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund program, as well as an anonymous donor.
There have been a handful of successes in recent years in the effort to preserve land in Walpole, Cibula said. The conservancy completed the Lund easement across the river in 2016, she noted, where vegetables are grown for a local farm stand. Another wrapped up in the spring for about 60 scenic acres of pasture for Peter Graves’ beef cattle, according to Cibula.
And while the Monadnock Conservancy wasn’t involved, a group of residents pitched in to purchase a 10-acre parcel at the corner of Walker Road and Route 12, which they gifted to the town’s conservation commission.
“If you look at our region, Walpole and Westmoreland have the highest concentration of working farms now,” Cibula said, noting the towns’ proximity to the Connecticut River.
Protecting that land is imperative, she added.
More information about the Monadnock Conservancy is available at monadnockconservancy.organization.