DUBLIN — From the shores of Wight Pond to the cascades of Eliza Adams Gorge, a swath of land abutting Leighton State Forest is now protected after the Monadnock Conservancy purchased 132 acres from Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
The sale ensures that the land — which includes part of the Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway — will remain undeveloped and accessible to the public, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts council, which serves New Hampshire and Vermont.
The $132,000 purchase was made with future generations of hikers in mind.
"The big motivation was securing public access to the [Greenway] trail," said Anne McBride, the conservancy's land protection director. The trail spans 48 miles from Mount Monadnock to Mount Sunapee, according to the Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway Trail Club's website. The trail crosses many different properties, and public access to it is contingent upon the landowners' permission, McBride said.
By purchasing the land, the Monadnock Conservancy will ensure the public can use the land in perpetuity.
The property stretches east from Leighton State Forest to Howe Reservoir, with the Harrisville town line and Eliza Adams Gorge bordering to the north. The wooded area is barred from vehicles and is accessible only from an access point off Route 101, the release says. The land has been owned by the Girl Scouts for decades and will be named Gertrude Russell Forest, in honor of the woman who first donated it to the Girl Scouts.
Discussions about selling the property began around 2007, when the town of Dublin began taxing Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for the land, the council's CEO Patricia Mellor said. Troops and volunteers were only occasionally using the space for hiking and outdoor-skills classes, the release states, and in 2008, the council's board of directors voted to sell it, according to Mellor. In 2010, the land was appraised at $132,000.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains spent the next decade discussing the land with different agencies, and ultimately decided to sell the property to Monadnock Conservancy because the council felt the Keene-based nonprofit had the resources to maintain and manage the property, Mellor said. The sales and purchase agreement was signed in 2019.
Last month, the title was transferred to the Monadnock Conservancy, and the sale was finalized.
McBride said the Monadnock Conservancy does not yet have any concrete plans for the property, but will continue learning more about the land to see what — if any — work should be done.
The funds from the sale will go toward other Girl Scout properties across New Hampshire and Vermont, and could be used for the maintenance of summer camps or winterizing properties for year-round use, Mellor said.