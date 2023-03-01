ALSTEAD — The Monadnock Conservancy has announced an agreement to protect a crucial piece of land that is a part of a larger 441-acre conservation effort.
The Keene nonprofit has entered a conservation easement on 65 acres of forest along Camp Brook Road, on the north side of Prentice Hill. The property connects 304 acres to the south and 77 acres to the north that have already been protected, according to a news release from the Monadnock Conservancy.
A conservation easement is a permanent, deeded agreement that a property will never be built on via a subdivision or any commercial development. The land still belongs to its owner, who isn't limited from agricultural use such as farming or forestry.
The property was identified in an effort to conserve the Monadnock Highlands of north-central Massachusetts and western New Hampshire called the Quabbin-to-Cardigan Conservation Plan. The land is also part of an area deemed important for scenic resources and a local watershed by the 2009 Alstead Land Conservation Plan, according to the news release.
“With this 65 acres and with all of the 23,000 acres we conserve regionally, it’s important that we’re going to be able to leave our children and grandchildren of the Monadnock Region [with an environment] that is as healthy and vibrant as the one that we came into,” said Martin Royle, a spokesman for the conservancy.
The property is owned by Nancy Dennett, and it has belonged to her family for 115 years, according to the news release.
Dennett was interested in protecting wildlife, as well as family memories, Royle said.
"I wanted to have the wildlife corridor and preserve the side of Prentice Hill … Last time I was up there, there was a bear mother and two cubs," Dennett said in the release. "I’m pleased there will be a protected route for them to travel from the top of the mountain and down."
Since the conservation easement is permanently attached to the land, any future owners would have to abide by its terms, Royle said.
He noted that not every conservation easement agreement is the same, but they all aim to reduce harm to plants and animals by limiting development.
“We are honored to have worked with Nancy to add this parcel to other large connecting tracts of conserved land in Alstead,” said Ryan Owens, executive director of the Monadnock Conservancy, in the release. “We thank all stakeholders in the ongoing effort to conserve the region’s forests and farms, and we are so pleased to add this land to the more than 23,000 acres we have protected in the region.”
