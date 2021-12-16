PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital has seen its highest number of COVID-19 inpatients to date in recent weeks, an official said Thursday, as hospitals statewide grapple with the sharp rise in cases of the viral disease.
The Peterborough hospital had seen about one or two patients per day throughout the pandemic, according to Chief Nursing Officer Vicki Loughery. But in the past two weeks, that daily count increased to an average of six.
"I wish I could say they were all discharged," she said. "Some of them passed or had to be ventilated or flown elsewhere."
Of the hospital's COVID-19 inpatients, about 80 percent are unvaccinated and make up the more critical cases, Loughery said.
Loughery said the COVID-19 inpatients the hospital is seeing have ranged in age from six months to 92.
The influx in COVID-19 inpatients is hard on the hospital for several reasons, Loughery said. For example, people with the viral disease typically need longer than average hospital stays to fully recover.
This puts a further strain on Monadnock Community Hospital's available beds (an average of 15, given current staffing levels). She added this is even more limited during December, which is the hospital's "jackpot month" for baby deliveries, 36 of which are due this month.
"Normally, I can use some [obstetrician] staff on [the medical-surgical unit], but it's like every department is surging at high volumes at this time," Loughery said. "And we are about 80 [full-time equivalent positions] short in the hospital, which is really difficult."
The hospital does not have an ICU, so COVID-19 patients that are in need of extensive care, such as a lung bypass machine or ventilator, need to be taken to a different hospital to receive it, according to Loughery.
"When they need a bypass or high-flow oxygen levels, we're able to manage that here, but when they get on to bypass, a lot of them quickly turn to needing ventilation," she said, adding this would be when the hospital would transfer the patient.
The patient will remain in whichever hospital setting they were initially in when they became critical, like the medical-surgical unit or emergency department, while waiting to be transferred.
The hospital is used to transferring patients, since it has limited specialty options, Loughery said. She estimated that, pre-pandemic, Monadnock Community Hospital was sending out about 30 transfers a month.
That number has increased to about another eight patients per month recently, which she said is "100 percent due to COVID."
But with nearly no beds available across New England hospitals, there's often nowhere to send the patients in need of critical care.
"Last Friday I had to call 41 hospitals for an ICU bed for two patients under the age of 40 that had to be ventilated and needed to go to a higher level of care," Loughery said. "I was calling Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and all of New Hampshire."
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is experiencing similar issues, officials have said, with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, and no beds within the hospital or elsewhere to send them.
To make do with scarce resources, Monadnock Community Hospital's medical-surgical and emergency department nurses have been "learning how to manage ventilators," according to Loughery. The hospital has also limited its number of annual wellness visits and physical exams temporarily to free up more personnel.
And while she said the hospital's staff remain resilient throughout these ongoing challenges, it doesn't make the toll of what they are experiencing any easier.
The hospital continues to encourage people to get the vaccine, wear a face mask and practice other COVID-19 safety protocols to help with this burden.
"Nurses are accustomed to seeing death, as with our physicians, natural or not, but they are not used to seeing death because [the] appropriate level of care was not available for a patient ...," Loughery said. "That alone has impacted their lives and their wellbeing."
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, or for more information on the vaccinations, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call the state's hotline at 2-1-1.