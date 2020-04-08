PETERBOROUGH — As part of its planning efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, Monadnock Community Hospital is seeking volunteers.
Volunteers will help either with tasks on site at the Peterborough hospital or with work that can be performed remotely, according to a news release from the hospital.
This might include activities such as meal delivery, writing thank-you notes, answering phones or shopping for groceries. The task the volunteer is given will depend on comfort level, according to the volunteer application survey.
In an email Tuesday, hospital spokeswoman Laura Gingras said she couldn’t give specifics on who these services would be for.
“Creating a database of folks willing to help is the first step,” she wrote.
Those interested in helping will be entered into the database and contacted as needs arise, according to the release.
Anyone wanting to register as a volunteer can complete the sign-up form at monadnockcommunityhospital.com/covid-19-info. Questions can be directed to Sharon Smith at 924-6146 or mchcovid19volunteers@gmail.com.