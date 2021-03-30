PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital announced its new chief medical officer Monday night, following the news that its current one is retiring.
Dr. Daniel Perli — who has been the Peterborough facility’s director of hospital medicine since 2017 — succeeds Dr. Michael Lindberg, who held the role for five years.
Lindberg told The Sentinel earlier this month he decided to retire because he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago and felt it best to step down.
Perli’s first day in the position will be Monday, April 5, according to a news release from the hospital.
Perli completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center and St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, the release says. He also has a master’s degree in business administration from Bryant University in Rhode Island.
In addition to Monadnock Community Hospital, Perli has held several roles at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester: physician, director of utilization management and physician adviser for clinical documentation.