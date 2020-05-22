PETERBOROUGH — After receiving more than 6,500 cloth masks from community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monadnock Community Hospital reports that it is now well-stocked.
As a result, the Peterborough hospital said it’s not seeking any more of these donations for the time-being — but will reach out for help if that changes.
“The Monadnock Region is so very special, and our employees are grateful for each and every mask that was made with loving hands,” the hospital said in a news release.
With disposable masks and other personal protective equipment in short supply, Monadnock Community Hospital announced in March that it was accepting handmade cloth masks, which it said would be sterilized and reused as necessary.
“At this time, MCH feels the community’s efforts could be directed to other needs within the business community and individuals who need masks,” this week’s news release states. It directs those interested in helping to the ”Monadnock Community Mask Makers” Facebook group, and says people can also contact Heather Stockwell at 762-5718 or heather@radnh.org, or Kate Coon at kate2coon@gmail.com.
The hospital says it was also able to give some of the donated face coverings to other area health-care facilities, including Crotched Mountain in Greenfield, RiverMead, Scott-Farrar at Peterborough and Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.