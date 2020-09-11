PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital administration expects the Peterborough hospital will have lost about $7 million by the end of the calendar year and said it’s unlikely that MCH will reopen the entirety of its services until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.
“Our ability to fully restore patient volumes depends on having a vaccine available or another way of assuring that the protocols in place are no longer needed,” MCH CEO Cyndee McGuire and Board of Trustees Chair Mike Shea wrote in a joint press release Wednesday afternoon.
After shutting down elective procedures and some other services in March, MCH was able to start phasing elements back in starting in May and saw a steady increase in patient volumes.
“We are now scheduling many appointments that had previously been walk-ins, such as laboratory and radiology, to comply with social distancing and spacing of patient visits,” MCH officials wrote. “We are also learning more every day as to how to employ tele-health visits prior to, and sometimes in place of, face-to-face visits with your physician.”
MCH stood to lose as much as $20 million by its fiscal year-end date of Sept. 30, McGuire and Shea wrote, but were able to hold the loss to around $7 million.
“We are so grateful to our community for their generous support and contributions during this difficult time,” McGuire and Shea wrote. “We have received so many gifts from past contributors and people who are donating for the first time. Every gift is helping us to keep our hospital strong.”
The released stated that MCH intends to maintain all the services it currently offers, and that the hospital’s pending “combination” with Dartmouth-Hitchcock — expected to become official in the coming year — will allow patients more access to specialty services. The hospital is still considering methods to reopen the Bond Wellness Center in some form, the release stated.
MCH officials also urged residents to get flu shots as soon as possible, either through their primary-care physician or at soon-to-be-announced flu clinics.