PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital's Bond Wellness Center will no longer have a gym membership program, according to a letter Thursday from its board of trustees.
Effective July 1, the center — located inside the hospital on Old Street Road — will offer only physical therapy and rehabilitation services, the letter says. The gym closed due to COVID-19 in March 2020, and has been used exclusively by these patients since then, according to the hospital's website.
The board made the decision by vote at its meeting Wednesday, according to the letter, "after many months of considering the feasibility of reopening" the program.
"Many scenarios were considered, but this decision was necessary given the growing rehabilitation needs of the hospital's patients at this time," Board Chair Michael Shea said in the letter. "... We recognize how disappointing this news will be."
Gym memberships have been available since the center opened in 2000, and the fitness center makes up about 25 percent of the nearly 46,000-square-foot building, the website says.
About 1,600 people held memberships as of Friday, according to hospital spokesman Philip McFarland. In addition to gym equipment, members also had access to the center's exercise and therapy pools.
But with an increased need for its physical therapy and rehabilitation services — the letter cites these services growing 62 percent in the past 10 years — the center needed more space.
"The demand for physical therapy and rehabilitation services has grown significantly as our older population has grown," the website reads. "... Physical therapy is expected to grow between 3%-5% per year over the next 5 years as the number of individuals 50 and older is anticipated to increase."
The center also has additional safety protocols to adhere to amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing, masking and limiting guests and visitors — all of which the letter says will continue into the "foreseeable future." Unlike a private gym, the center must continue COVID protocols because it's located on the hospital campus.
The other offices in the building will not be affected, including Monadnock Behavioral Health, Monadnock Orthopedic Associates, Monadnock Family Care and the Oncology and Infusion Therapy Center.
"While we recognize that fitness members will be disappointed," Shea said in the letter, "we hope they will consider what patients need most from the Bond Wellness Center, today and into the future."