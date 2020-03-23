PETERBOROUGH — With disposable personal protective equipment a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic, Monadnock Community Hospital is now accepting handmade, fabric face masks.
A news release from the Peterborough hospital Monday morning said fabric masks are an acceptable option while other supplies are limited.
The masks — which will be sterilized and reused as needed — are being made by a group of community volunteers, the release states. If interested in sewing masks, the pattern and instructions can be found on Monadnock Community Hospital’s website or Facebook page.
The masks can be dropped off at five locations: Jaffrey Grade School on School Street; Fire Service Title Co. on Main Street in Jaffrey; Rindge Memorial School on School Street; Peterborough Town Library on Concord Street; and Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center on Aiken Street in Antrim.
Each building will have a container to accept the masks, the release states, which will then be delivered to the hospital.