Residents of the Monadnock Regional School District will consider a $32.5 million operating budget at the district’s deliberative session later this month, after its budget committee reduced the school board’s proposal to that amount Thursday night.
Following a public hearing on this year’s warrant, the eight budget committee members present voted narrowly to cut $855,000 from the $33.3 million budget proposal the Monadnock Regional School Board approved Jan. 5 — a move the district’s superintendent said could result in the loss of at least 10 employees.
Several committee members argued for reducing the annual spending limit because the district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — has finished each of the past four years with a budget surplus.
The committee also voted not to support a majority of the warrant articles, most of which would appropriate funding for infrastructure projects and staff wages.
District residents will have an opportunity to amend the warrant, which includes the budget committee’s suggested spending figure and its recommendations on each article, at their Jan. 30 deliberative session. This year, amid the pandemic, that session will be held simultaneously at four separate locations, connected via videoconference.
After a relatively quiet public hearing held via Zoom Thursday night, the budget committee voted unanimously to approve the district’s $33.6 million default budget, which will go into effect if voters reject the proposed operating budget in March.
Committee members then turned to the school board’s proposed $33.3 million operating budget for next fiscal year, with Dan Coffman of Swanzey motioning to reduce that figure by 2.6 percent.
Coffman said the district is not legally bound to plan for the worst-case scenario and argued that its budget surpluses in each of the past four years, which have been between $1.3 million and $2.4 million, justify a spending reduction. He calculated his proposed $855,000 reduction, he explained, by averaging those surpluses — known formally as “unallocated fund balances” — and cutting that figure roughly in half.
Committee members Meghan Foley and Wayne LaCoste, both of Swanzey, expressed support for Coffman’s proposal. Foley, who previously worked as a reporter and editor at The Sentinel, acknowledged that the proposed budget incorporates more than $650,000 in carryover expenses from the current fiscal year, but said reducing the spending limit would not prevent the district from paying all necessary costs.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable what Dan is proposing here,” she said. “There still is a bit of a buffer, even with those absorbed costs and considering the surplus.”
Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte told the committee, however, that an $855,000 budget cut would likely cause the loss of at least 10 positions across the district. She said the school board’s proposed $33.3 million budget would amount to a $56,000 increase — or 0.17 percent — from the current budget.
“There was [previous] discussion that anything over 1 percent would be unreasonable,” she said. “This would come in at less than a quarter-percent.”
Witte explained that without knowing the final cost of some expenses, like staff health insurance, at the beginning of the budget cycle, the district has traditionally planned to spend at the highest potential rate to avoid running a deficit.
Budget committee member Edward Sheldon of Swanzey said he trusts Witte’s judgment, urging his colleagues to consider the potential consequences of cutting the budget.
“I understand the desire to reduce the tax burden for the town, but we have to weigh value,” he said. “I think about what cutting 10 or 12 teachers would mean for the kiddos.”
However, Coffman expressed belief that Monadnock administrators “would figure out a way” to prevent a budget reduction from affecting supplies or employees.
Coffman, Foley and LaCoste voted with Committee Chair Adam Hopkins of Troy and Wayne Lechlider of Swanzey to approve the $855,000 spending reduction. Sheldon, Jillian Exel of Swanzey and Phyllis Peterson of Fitzwilliam opposed the measure. The weighted vote calculation was 5.5 in favor to 3.4 against.
The committee then turned to the seven spending-related warrant articles, voting 7–1 to support its proposed operating budget of $32.5 million in the first article. Only Sheldon voted against.
Committee members voted 7–2 and 8–1, respectively, to not support a pair of articles related to infrastructure work at district schools.
If passed, the first article would appropriate $840,000 for renovations at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School and Gilsum STEAM Academy, which Monadnock Business Administrator Janel Morin said would be used to purchase and install air ventilators. The second article would appropriate $300,000 for engineering and design work on a plan to consolidate some of the district’s elementary schools.
That plan, which the school board approved in October, would combine Swanzey’s two elementary schools into one and also renovate schools in Fitzwilliam, Gilsum and Troy.
The committee also considered a trio of articles that would increase staff wages and benefits, as negotiated in collective bargaining agreements between the district’s administration and three separate unions — voting to support one and against supporting two of them.
By a razor-thin weighted margin of 4.5 to 4.4, committee members backed a $33,269 total increase next year for the Specialists of the Monadnock District, which represents psychologists, occupational therapists and speech pathologists. They also rejected a 2.3-percent increase of $315,447 for teachers, guidance counselors, librarians and nurses in fiscal year 2021–22, as well as an increase for administrative assistants, paraprofessionals, custodians and maintenance workers that Witte said would equal approximately 2.6 percent over the current year in each of the next two years.
Lechlider, who opposed all three articles but said he may reconsider those decisions at a committee meeting after the deliberative session — when it will consider whether to support any amendments — argued that MRSD should be stabilizing its spending as the district continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than adding to it.
“It’s all about the money,” he said of his votes. “I appreciate what our teachers do for us, but this is not the year for this.”
In a public-comment session Thursday night, several members of the Monadnock Regional School Board criticized the budget committee for voting not to support four of the five infrastructure and wage-related warrant articles — all of which the board supports.
School Board Chairman Scott Peters of Troy said he believed it was the most interactive year ever between the board and the budget committee, which left him “befuddled” about committee members’ hesitation on some articles. Peters chastised the committee for, in his view, having failed to inform the school board about what spending it would like to see.
“If this plan wasn’t good enough for you to support, you’re going to have to be much more prescriptive come April,” he said. “When our two groups do not show a united front, taxpayers clearly get confused. They are forced to pick sides.”
But LaCoste, one of the budget committee members from Swanzey, defended the body’s decisions as “merely a cut to the surplus in the budget that we’ve seen for four years.” LaCoste also reprimanded school administrators, arguing that curricula have not been sufficiently rigorous during the pandemic.
“My two teenage kids came home today and … will not have work assigned to them and things to keep them busy until next Tuesday,” he said. “This year has been a very bad learning year.”
Monadnock voters will have an opportunity to amend each warrant article at the Jan. 30 deliberative session, scheduled for 10 a.m. that day, before the proposals advance to the annual district meeting in March.
Witte explained Thursday that people will attend from four separate locations: Swanzey and Richmond residents at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School; Fitzwilliam residents at Emerson Elementary School; Gilsum and Roxbury residents at Gilsum STEAM Academy; and Troy residents at Troy Elementary School. Masks and social distancing will be required at each location, she said, and people will need to be physically present to speak and vote, unless they provide medical documentation showing their ability to wear a mask is limited.