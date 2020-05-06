City and town governments in the Monadnock Region are eligible for more than $2.3 million in reimbursements for COVID-19-related expenses, according to information released by the state Tuesday.
The money is part of $32 million that the N.H. Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery is offering to municipalities, using funds the state received under the federal CARES Act. Another $8 million is set aside for county governments.
Local governments can apply for reimbursements for expenses they incur due to the pandemic between March 1 and Aug. 31, up to their specific allotments, which were set according to population.
Keene is eligible to receive up to about $550,000, according to a list released by the governor’s office. For other area towns, the amount ranges between about $5,000 and $175,000, depending on population size.
The Cheshire County government qualifies for an additional $459,426.
Municipalities and counties do not receive the money automatically, but must submit eligible expenses to the office for reimbursement. Qualifying costs include public health measures and actions that address secondary effects of the crisis, like economic support related to job or business losses.
The funding cannot be used to make up for shortfalls in a town’s normal budget.