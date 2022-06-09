Editor’s note: Aside from the valedictorian and this year’s two salutatorians, the list that Monadnock Regional High School provides does not further rank students by GPA. The remaining students are listed alphabetically.
Monadnock Regional High School has announced the Class of 2022 students with the highest grade-point averages. Monadnock held its graduation on Saturday, June 4, at the high school.
The Class of 2022 valedictorian is Grace Elisabeth Clark, daughter of Stanley Charles Clark and Jessica Lee Clark. She lives in Troy with her parents, her younger sister Felicity Clark and grandmother Trish Clark. She graduated from Monadnock Regional High School this year with the Diploma of Distinction and the N.H. STEM Scholars Recognition. To continue her education, she plans to attend Keene State College starting in the upcoming fall semester as a part of its Morris-August Honors Program majoring in an individualized degree of education and legal studies with a minor in professional writing. With this degree and further scholastic endeavors she hopes to pursue a career in policy writing and educational law.
During her time at Monadnock, she participated in a variety of extracurriculars. These included the elected Class Council as secretary, the National Honor Society as an officer, student government, Prom Committee as an advertising designee and scribe, the National Junior Honor Society as secretary, the Superintendent’s Club, and the Pandorian Yearbook. Outside of school, she also served in multiple ministries at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, including the Children’s Ministry as the nursery director, a VBS leader and the pageant director, as well as the outreach coordinator. In the community, she has volunteered as the public graphic designer for the Troy Police Department & Our Neighbor’s House Nonprofit designing media to communicate various events and services provided.
Recognitions and scholarships received during her school years included a Monadnock Profile in The Keene Sentinel, NHWPCA State Poster Design Contest 2nd Place Prize, St. Michael’s College Book Award for Social Conscience, AP Scholar Award from the College Board, RIT Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award nominated to the state level, the First Congregational Church of Swanzey Scholarship and the Elks Scholarship. She also received the French Honors Cord for four years of language learning.
Emily Lang, one of two salutatorians, is from Troy. Her parents are Catherine Lang and Edward Lang III, both of whom also attended the same high school. She was an active member of the student body, having been the student government president, the Class Council vice president, and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also very active in the creative arts, whether participating in musicals at school or dancing with MoCo Arts. She received a general diploma with a N.H. Scholars STEM and arts emphasis at graduation. Next year she will attend the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. She plans to major in illustration and someday work in the entertainment industry.
Emma Toscano, one of two salutatorians, is the daughter of Anthony Toscano and Amy Toscano, and lives in Fitzwilliam with her father and four younger siblings. At MRHS, she played varsity soccer for four years, captaining the team for three. She also dedicated much of her time to the Monadnock Marching Band, particularly the MRHS Drumline, and had the pleasure of leading the drumline during her senior year. She considers some of her fondest high-school memories to have been of playing drum kit in the MRHS Jazz Band, and she values the connections and relationships she formed through making music. During her senior year, she was an intern to Detective Jennifer Truman of the Keene Police Department over the span of eight months. She graduated from Monadnock with a N.H. Scholars Diploma as well as a Diploma of Distinction. In the fall, she will attend Dean College in Franklin, Mass., to continue her soccer career and pursue a degree in criminal justice. In the future, she hopes to pursue a career within a federal law-enforcement agency to work toward a safer and more cooperative world.
Ryan Bemis is from Swanzey. Having been raised here by his parents, Patti Bemis and Steve Bemis, he has always been surrounded by the often close Monadnock regional community. Following in his older brother Justin’s footsteps, he has typically leaned more toward math and science-based interests. Outside of school, he would often be experimenting with the technology around him and quickly developed a strong passion for it. Now having graduated from Monadnock achieving the Distinction Diploma, he plans to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst, as part of the Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences, seeking a degree within the computer science field. Although he does not know exactly what the future may hold at this time, he is excited to begin this new chapter of his life.
Zachary Carter, son of Todd and Sherry Carter of Troy, plans to attend Paul Smith’s College in New York in the fall of 2023 for environmental science after he earns his Hunting and Fishing Guide’s license during his gap year. During his time at Monadnock, he participated in the bass fishing team, was the Fish and Game Club president for a number of years, and was class treasurer for his junior and senior years. He received the Monadnock Regional High School Accounting Award and the N.H. STEM Scholars Diploma as well as the Diploma of Distinction.
Liliana Chirichella lives in Troy with her parents, Teresa and Anthony Chirichella. While at Monadnock, she participated in track and field as well as community service through the MRHS Interact Club. She also served as student council president from 2020 to 2021 and as the vice president of the National Honor Society at MRHS. She received a Diploma of Distinction and will attend the University of New Hampshire next year for biological sciences.
Aderyn Daugherty is from Richmond, and is the daughter of Bryce and Karen Daugherty.
Since she was young she has been involved in different extracurricular activities, including in dance from about the age of two up through her senior year. She has danced multiple different styles, including ballet, tap and Irish step, and participated in NHDI. Girl Scouts were a part of her life in elementary school, and she was part of the National Junior Honor Society as well as the National Honor Society. She helped out Class Council with different events such as fundraisers, including a homecoming dance, and for the past two years, played tennis for MRHS. She was part of the chorus for all of high school, performing in all of its productions.
She received the N.H. Scholars of Art Diploma as well as a Diploma of Distinction. While she does not plan to attend college right away she will most likely pursue math or music studies. Over the summer, she will work as a counselor at Camp Spofford.
Ian Gauthier of Richmond is the son of Lucas Gauthier and Jenifer Rukstela. He loves science and mathematics. Aside from being an excellent student, he participated in the Monadnock Regional High School marching band and jazz band and is a very talented musician. He earned the N.H. Scholars for STEM Diploma and the Diploma of Distinction.
Grace LeClair, born to Megan Hillock and Daniel LeClair, has lived in Swanzey all her life. She was a two-sport athlete for all four years of high school, playing softball and basketball, and received All-State recognition for both. She received the N.H. Scholars and Distinction Diploma. After high school, she will attend Lasell University, majoring in business management. She was also admitted into Lasell’s Honors Program and will be continuing her softball career.
Veronika Sokol is from Troy, the daughter of Henry Sokol and Rochelle Manuel-Sokol. She is the current New Hampshire Teen (Youth) Poet Laureate Ambassador, adviser and editor of the Youth Poet Laureate zine, “Good Poetry,” and is on the board of the Peterborough Poetry Project. Her writing has also been recognized at the national level through the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Essay Contest; having won first place at the state level, she proceeded to place in the top 20 nationally. She is a College Board National Scholar, receiving acknowledgment for both small town/rural and Hispanic recognition programs, and her school’s National Honor Society president. Her achievements have also been recognized through the Superintendent’s Club designation at Monadnock, an honor given for excellence in academics. She received the Harvard Book Award for displaying excellence in scholarship and high character, combined with achievement in other fields. She is also the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Book Award for excellence in U.S. history. She has spent many years volunteering with the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the River Center. She also participates in theater, both at her school and with Small Pond Productions, and has been involved in the performing arts for 14 years. As a vocalist, she has performed with the Monadnock Chorus and has also served as a guest vocalist for the MRMHS Honors and Varsity Jazz Bands. This spring, for her senior project, she organized a student-led benefit concert for the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene. She received both the MRHS Diploma of Distinction and the N.H. Scholars STEM & Art Diploma. She will attend Keene State College in the fall through the Morris-August Honors Program and plans to major in history with a minor in theater.