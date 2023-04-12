Editor's note: This story includes brief mention of suicide.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Two Monadnock Regional High School graduates suffered serious injuries early Saturday morning when they were stabbed by their roommate in Arizona, according to police, news reports and a relative of one of the victims.
GoFundMe accounts set up to help cover Brianna Broderick's and Colby Sanders' medical expenses had raised thousands of dollars by Wednesday evening.
On Saturday around 4 a.m., Broderick and another woman were stabbed by their roommate, Tyler Stevens, who then shot and killed himself inside their apartment, according to Avondale, Ariz., police.
Police have not named the other woman who was stabbed, citing an ongoing investigation, but Broderick's aunt, Donna Richer, identified her as Colby Sanders. In a text message Wednesday night, Broderick confirmed the authenticity of both GoFundMe accounts.
ABC15, which reported both women's names, said the three roommates knew each other from attending school together in New Hampshire. Richer said all three went to Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey, with Broderick graduating in 2018. Sanders graduated in 2019, according to Sentinel records.
The Monadnock Regional School District issued a statement to The Sentinel Wednesday, provided by Superintendent Lisa Witte.
"We have heard about this tragic event and our hearts go out to the families and friends of these young adults. The District will provide no further comment at this time out of respect for the privacy of those involved."
Broderick told The Sentinel via text message Wednesday that she's appreciative of the outpouring of support from friends and family, though she's still trying to process what happened.
"I'd be lying if I didn't say it's been a lot for the both of us," she said.
Richer, a resident of Spencer, Mass., set up Broderick's GoFundMe page.
"First of all you never think something like this can happen to a loved one," she said. "Brianna is like my own daughter. I couldn’t believe it. I'm just thankful to know she’s OK."
Richer said Broderick told her she'd survived by playing dead.
Richer added that her niece is recovering in a hospital in Goodyear, Ariz., but it's been a rough few days.
"She wasn't feeling well yesterday and she hasn't been eating well since she has no appetite because all that is going on has been very traumatic for those girls," she said.
She described Broderick as sweet, caring and kind.
"She's a very strong person and honestly I believe that and her quick thinking helped save them that night," Richer said.
Sanders' fundraising page was created by Sarah Landers, who has coached basketball at both Monadnock high school and Keene State College and described Sanders as one of the best people she has ever known.
"We are all so thankful that she will be okay but she has a long recovery ahead of her," she wrote on the fundraising page.
Broderick and Sanders were both multi-sport athletes at Monadnock. Broderick helped lead the girls basketball team to a state championship in 2017, and Sanders did the same in 2019.
A spokesperson for Keene State College confirmed Wednesday that both women briefly attended Keene State, and that Sanders played for the women's basketball team for the 2020-21 season.
