Molly Kelly, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, will not seek a repeat bid next year, she said Tuesday morning.
"I will continue putting energy into the issues I have advocated for throughout my life — providing equal access to quality education for all students, growing our economy with a prepared workforce, securing paid family medical leave, providing affordable health care, protecting a woman's reproductive rights, and expanding renewable energy to confront climate change, but I will not be a candidate for Governor in 2020," Kelly, a former state senator from Harrisville, said in a written statement.
In May, Kelly told The Sentinel she was mulling another run for Concord's corner office after losing to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu by seven percentage points in November 2018.
So far this cycle on the Democratic side, N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord has officially declared a run to challenge Sununu, while Executive Councilor Andru Volinksky launched an exploratory committee over the summer, but has yet to officially enter the race.
Two-time Democratic primary challenger and former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand has also expressed interest in another run.
Sununu has already announced he's running for a third term.