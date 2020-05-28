A former state senator from the Monadnock Region has endorsed state Sen. Dan Feltes for governor.
Molly Kelly — who represented Keene and other local communities in N.H. Senate District 10 for a decade after winning election in 2006 and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 — said she supports Feltes because she feels he will represent the interests of working people and will aim to ensure that "no Granite Stater falls through the cracks."
"New Hampshire deserves a leader who values transparency, works across party lines, and who listens," Kelly said in a news release issued Thursday by Feltes' campaign. "Dan has proven time and again his commitment to working families. From working across the aisle fighting for education funding, clean energy, and voting rights to standing up for families and children as a legal aid attorney, Dan has worked tirelessly to ensure that working people have someone they can count on."
Feltes is one of two Democrats hoping to clinch their party's nomination to challenge Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, in November, the other being Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord. Feltes, also of Concord, represents the state's 15th senate district.
"As colleagues in the Senate, Molly and I worked together to combat the climate crisis and invest in clean energy," Feltes said in Thursday's release. "Molly has been a progressive leader for Granite Staters and in making sure everyone in New Hampshire has an opportunity to succeed, not just those at the top and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”