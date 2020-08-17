At Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, the apples this season are a bit smaller than usual. Orchard manager Homer Dunn attributes this to the lack of rain.
“We really need some rain,” he said from his cell phone as he was out mowing the fields Sunday. “It’s pretty dry.”
In fact, Walpole is one of the New Hampshire towns experiencing a moderate drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. In the last seven days, according to NIDIS, Walpole has received a scant 0.08 inches of rain.
Moderate drought conditions persist in nearly 48 percent of the state, including the northern tier of Cheshire County. NIDIS lists the following towns in the county within the moderate drought zone: Alstead, Gilsum, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan and Walpole.
The remainder of the county is considered “abnormally dry,” a step below drought conditions.
At Vera Flora Farm in Gilsum, drip irrigation hoses and moisture-retaining mulch keep the flowers growing. “One concern, however, is that our water comes from one well that feeds the farm and our home,” owner Sarah Barkhouse said in an email, “so in a drought like this year, we can’t water too frequently for fear of running our well down. Overall, I’d say we’ve fared pretty well this season considering and consider ourselves lucky.”
Moderate drought conditions, NIDIS says, can cause damage to crops and pastures and can contribute to water shortages. Voluntary water-use restrictions are requested under these conditions.
Dunn has seen the effects of the lack of rain firsthand at Alyson’s. “The fruit is a little bit small on the upcoming apples,” he said. “And the heat wave knocked off the blueberry crop a week early. We had a nice blueberry crop, and it should have had another week, but with the 80- to 90-degree heat and no rain, the fruit gets soft and falls to the ground.”
Alyson’s is now harvesting peaches — a smaller crop than previous years, which Dunn attributes to a late-spring frost that nipped some buds — and Paula Red apples. Next week, the Ginger Golds should be ready for picking.
“We’ve got a good crop. We’ve got plenty,” he said, “Hopefully we can get some rain. It would help with the sizing.”
Moderate drought conditions cut a swath from the Connecticut River Valley across the most populous regions of the state, including Manchester, Concord and Nashua to Portsmouth on the coast. Drought is affecting 79 percent of the state’s population, according to NIDIS.
The rest of the state remains under abnormally dry conditions, which can leave some lingering water deficits, according to NIDIS.
The area’s best opportunity for rain this week comes tonight, with a 70 percent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Clear skies are expected for the remainder of the week.
Barkhouse believes these dry, hot summers are becoming more common. “The change in weather patterns and climate ... has definitely gotten me thinking about what and how we grow so that we can adapt to this ‘new normal’,” she said.