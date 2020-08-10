Another hot, sunny day in the 90s is forecast for Tuesday, as moderate drought conditions hang on in about half of New Hampshire.
The northern tier of Cheshire County is among the approximately 48 percent of the state considered to be in a moderate drought. The National Integrated Drought Information System lists the following towns in the county in the moderate drought zone: Alstead, Gilsum, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan and Walpole.
Moderate drought conditions, NIDIS says, can cause damage to crops and pastures and contribute to water shortages. Voluntary water-use restrictions are requested under these conditions.
The remainder of Cheshire County is considered “abnormally dry,” a step below drought conditions.
The area's best chance of rain this week falls on Wednesday, when the forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of precipitation.