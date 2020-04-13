Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.