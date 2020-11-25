MoCo Arts is planning to disinfect and clean its building twice over the holiday weekend after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19, the Keene-based organization said in an email to community members Wednesday.
The student had last been in the building four days earlier, the organization said.
MoCo Arts has consulted with health professionals throughout the pandemic and continues to do so, according to the email.
"Given the procedures we have in place, these medical professionals believe that risk of exposure is still extremely low at MoCo," it said.
Because people may be traveling and attending gatherings for Thanksgiving, MoCo is holding all remote classes the following week to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. It plans to return to in-person classes Dec. 6.