Dance routines at MoCo Arts will be choreographed a bit differently on Aug. 31, when the arts education organization begins its fall classes.
Instead of tight formations, students will be required to stay at least 6 feet away from their peers, as indicated by squares marked in tape on the studio floors — one of many new safety guidelines at MoCo Arts as it prepares to welcome students to its facility at 40 Roxbury St.
The Keene nonprofit, which offers after-school dance and theater classes, among other arts-related programs, for children ages 18 months to 18 years, conducted sessions virtually for nearly four months during the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming some of them in-person this summer.
MoCo Arts will open its studios for a full slate of programs this fall following the success of those trials, according to its communications and marketing manager, Colleen Manzi.
As part of its fall lineup, the organization is offering 56 dance courses, in styles ranging from ballet to hip-hop. It will also run drama performances for elementary, middle and high school students, as well as programming for younger children and several technical workshops for students interested in stage production.
Manzi said 77 students had registered for MoCo Arts’ fall classes as of Aug. 19 — more than 120 fewer than the same time last year. She attributed the decline to the fact that the organization opened registration a month later than it typically does and said she thinks families are waiting to see how the initial courses are conducted before enrolling their children.
Students attending class in-person will be subject to an extensive list of health guidelines in accordance with state requirements.
In addition to social distancing, the protocols include staggered drop-off times to prevent crowds, daily temperature screenings for students before entry and frequent sanitizing measures.
“Given all the guidelines and everything, we have a really reduced capacity,” Manzi said. “We just can’t take as many kids because we’re very serious about keeping them socially distant from each other as much as possible.”
Students can also choose to participate virtually in the fall semester classes, which will be livestreamed by their instructors.
Manzi said enrollment in MoCo Arts’ fall programs is higher than she expected, but the organization has “definitely taken a hit” during the pandemic.
“The good news is that we have a lot of our students who have been with us for quite some time,” Manzi said.
Elizabeth Stanish, 16, of Keene has taken MoCo Arts classes for the past seven years and is eager for the studio to reopen fully this fall.
Stanish was enrolled in five of the organization’s dance classes, as well as its musical theater program, when MoCo Arts temporarily suspended its programs on March 16 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
MoCo Arts resumed its courses remotely in early April, with instructors leading dance routines from MoCo Arts’ studios via livestream. Stanish participated from her basement, where she set up a temporary studio that included a Masonite board for her tap classes.
“It was really, really well done, considering the situation,” Stanish said. “Obviously it’s not perfect, dancing in your house, but [the instructors] made it work really well.”
MoCo Arts continued with the same remote format during the first several weeks of its summer offerings, which began June 22.
On July 20, however, the organization opened its facility to students in several programs, including the CupCAKE summer camp, a dance class for children from age 4 to third grade. Stanish, who works at the camp as a counselor-in-training, said the safety protocols were initially strange but that even the young students quickly adjusted to them.
“We’re outside most of the day,” she said. “But if we have to go inside … we dance in our own square. That’s been pretty easy to explain [to the students].”
Manzi said enrollment in the CupCAKE camp was initially low but reached about 25 children this week — half of what it would expect during a normal summer, she added.
However, the reduced capacity allowed MoCo Arts to fine-tune its safety policies, which Manzi said has benefited the organization as it prepares for the fall semester.
“We don’t see nearly as many students in the summertime, which was a good thing for us to be able to test out all of these new protocols that we put into place,” she said. “It gave us a good chance to iron out the kinks.”
Manzi expects that some students will attend MoCo Arts’ fall-semester offerings remotely. The organization plans to purchase additional equipment for livestreaming its classes and performances with the money it received this month from a $7,500 grant through the federal CARES Act, she said.
Manzi added that MoCo Arts is committed to making sure that anyone who wants to participate, in-person or virtually, can afford to do so.
The organization covers up to 70 percent of tuition for students who need financial assistance, awarding more than $79,000 in aid each year, according to Manzi. She did not know if it has received more requests for assistance for the fall semester, but said she would not be surprised if it has, given the current financial burdens on many families.
Manzi touted MoCo Arts’ offerings as relief from other pandemic-related pressures, including the recent lack of social interaction for children.
“We really believe that this type of thing — arts education, dance [and] theater — is so important for these kids, especially these days when it helps them make a connection with others,” she said. “These days, I think a lot of kids are feeling pretty anxious … and this gives them a really good outlet for all of that.”