MoCo Arts is reopening Monday, after closing last week following one of its students testing positive for COVID-19, the Keene-based organization announced Friday.
The organization plans to keep its Roxbury Street facility open until its holiday break, starting Dec. 21.
“We will continue to keep everyone’s best interests in mind,” the organization said in an email to the community, “and make safety at MoCo Arts our biggest priority.”
The student who tested positive had last been in the building four days before the building closed Wednesday. The facility was to be disinfected and cleaned twice, the organization said last week.
Classes were held remotely last week.