The New Hampshire Food Bank’s mobile food pantry is set to roll to Keene Friday afternoon with “truckloads of food” for anyone who needs it.
The pantry is slated to open at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church at 185 Main St., and food will be given to people, drive-thru style, in their vehicles until 3 p.m. or while supplies last, according to the food bank.
The New Hampshire Food Bank is a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire.
Before COVID-19 picked up steam in March, the food bank estimated one in nine New Hampshire residents was food insecure, which means they don’t know where their next meal will come from. Due to the pandemic, the food bank said in a news release, this estimate has been adjusted to one in seven.