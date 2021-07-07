Thanks to an increase in funding from the state, Monadnock Family Services plans to launch a mobile crisis response team by next year, aimed at helping people experiencing a mental health or substance-use emergency in the Monadnock Region.
“The investment on the part of the state for this kind of service is essential,” CEO Phil Wyzik said Tuesday.
Last week, the N.H. Executive Council unanimously approved $52.4 million in state and federal funds for the fiscal year that started July 1 for the state’s community mental health centers — Monadnock Family Services and nine others — which provide mental health services to residents of low income, including those on Medicaid.
Ninety percent of the additional funding will come from state general funds, with the remaining 10 percent picked up by the federal government.
The funding is projected to help about 43,000 residents statewide by July 2022, according to the data shown in the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ proposal to the council.
In addition to a mobile crisis team — first launched in Nashua, Manchester and Concord — each center will add six supported-housing beds, an employment counselor and services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Monadnock Family Services’ overall budget is just shy of $13 million for this fiscal year, Wyzik said. With its new state contract, he said the maximum amount the organization can bill the state is about $1.4 million, with about $66,000 of that figure to be used to start the mobile crisis team.
Wyzik said, to his knowledge, the state hopes to implement these teams statewide by the end of the fiscal year.
The first step, he added, is to create a plan, which will need to be approved by the state health department by the end of July.
The two-person mobile crisis team (both of which will consist of Monadnock Family Services employees) will meet people having a mental health or substance-use crisis where they are — at home, work or other location — rather than sending them to the emergency room for help.
One of the team members will assess and treat the individual, while the other will assist with any additional resources the person may need in the days after the crisis.
“It’s very common that somebody in an emergency situation can get an initial service to help them, but the stress in their situation goes into the next day. It’s not like our conversation is going to take care of everything,” Wyzik said. “This is to put initial services in place ... and in the following days to help them with whatever they are facing.”
Currently, the nonprofit organization offers crisis services 24/7 at emergency departments, its offices and through telehealth visits.
Over the past 16 months, Monadnock Family Services has received 362 calls per month on average from people in crisis and has worked with a monthly average of 50 in person at Cheshire Medical Center’s emergency department in Keene and 16 others at the mental health agency’s offices in Keene and Peterborough.
“The need for mental health services is growing,” Wyzik said in an email. “As the pandemic ravaged the nation, people have been under more and more stress and disruption ... Even putting the pandemic aside, the nation has seen a rise in the rate of suicide, drug abuse, and violence. I think that the pandemic has taught all of us that our mental health is key to living a satisfying life, a healthy life.”
A majority of the additional funding, Wyzik said, will go toward staffing for the mobile crisis team and other service expansions under the state’s plan.
Monadnock Family Services has about 180 employees currently, with 13 full-time positions open along with a handful of part-time ones.
But, with all of the centers receiving this funding increase, Wyzik said it’ll be challenging to find people to hire in an already small pool of eligible workers in New Hampshire and beyond.
As of September 2020, only 45 percent of the state’s need for such professionals was being met, according to the most recent data available from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“It worries a lot of people. We’re all ... going to be advertising and looking for people, so it’ll be a significant challenge in making such a necessary service come into being,” Wyzik said. “We’ll see.”